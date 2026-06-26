Starlink mobile service could take on Verizon and AT&T

SpaceX weighs standalone Starlink mobile service

By Akash Pandey 04:35 pm Jun 26, 202604:35 pm

What's the story

SpaceX, Elon Musk's aerospace company, is planning to launch a direct-to-consumer Starlink mobile service in the US, according to Financial Times. The move could take on industry giants like Verizon and AT&T. The company already provides supplemental coverage with T-Mobile but is now considering launching a standalone Starlink retail product. This was revealed by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell during an IPO roadshow.