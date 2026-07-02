Is the smash hit 'Obsession' out on OTT?
What's the story
The sensational horror film Obsession, directed by debutant Curry Barker, has made its digital debut after a successful run in theaters. The movie, which raked in around $300 million at the box office, is now available for purchase and rent on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV. So, it isn't yet free for subscribers of these platforms. What's more, this rollout is not for Indian users.
Additional features
Bonus content available with the film
The digital release of Obsession is likely to come with some added perks. Viewers who rent or buy the film will reportedly get access to exclusive bonus content, including a behind-the-scenes featurette and director commentary from Barker. A physical media release on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD is scheduled for July 14 and will likely stream on Peacock as well.
Film synopsis
More about the film and its cast
Obsession, released on May 15 in the US by Focus Features, tells the story of Bear (Michael Johnston), a man who uses something called the One Wish Willow to make his crush Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him. The film also stars Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter. It sparked discussions on male entitlement and consent. Given it was released much later (May 29) in Indian halls, its OTT release will also come after a few weeks.