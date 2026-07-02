Is the smash hit 'Obsession' out on OTT? 

Film synopsis

More about the film and its cast

Obsession, released on May 15 in the US by Focus Features, tells the story of Bear (Michael Johnston), a man who uses something called the One Wish Willow to make his crush Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him. The film also stars Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter. It sparked discussions on male entitlement and consent. Given it was released much later (May 29) in Indian halls, its OTT release will also come after a few weeks.