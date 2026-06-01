Are YouTube creators disrupting Hollywood?

In a historic turn of events, two films by YouTube creators have outperformed Hollywood 's biggest franchise, Star Wars . A24's horror film Backrooms, helmed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, raked in $81.45 million in North America and $118 million globally. This is A24's highest opening ever, beating Alex Garland's Civil War which previously held the record with $25.5 million.

Second film's success 'Obsession' is winning weekend after weekend The second film, Obsession, by 26-year-old writer-director Curry Barker, saw a 10% rise in its third weekend to $26.4 million. This made it the first non-holiday film since E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) to have its second and third weekends outperform its first. The domestic total now stands at $104.7 million with a global total of $148 million, making it Focus Features's highest-grossing film ever.

Box office dominance 'Backrooms' matched 'Mandalorian's entire opening weekend Together, Backrooms and Obsession topped the weekend box office. Disney's The Mandalorian and Grogu, a Star Wars feature with a $165 million budget came in third with $24 million. The Backrooms's $81.4 million domestic opening alone matched Mandalorian's entire opening weekend from the week before. To put things in perspective, A24 had around a $10 million budget for Backrooms, while Obsession had even less (around $7,50,000).

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International success In France, a creator film was acquired by major player Not only this, in France, Two Sleepy People, a romantic comedy made by digital creators for around $1,00,000 in 100 days, was acquired by mk2 alt. The deal covers European territories and is a testament to the growing influence of digital creators on traditional cinema. The film was directed by TikTok and Instagram creator Baron Ryan and co-written by digital creator Caroline Grossman. So, are YouTubers and social media creators changing how major film industries work?

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