2026 SKODA Kushaq goes official in India at ₹11L

SKODA has launched the facelifted version of its popular SUV, the Kushaq , in India. The refreshed model comes with a starting price of ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2026 iteration of the vehicle was unveiled earlier and is the first major update since its debut in 2021. The facelifted Kushaq features major design and feature updates to better compete with rivals like Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and Kia Seltos among others.

Design overhaul Let's look at the design changes The facelifted SKODA Kushaq comes with a reworked grille and headlight design, inspired by the larger Kodiaq. The headlights are sleeker than before, featuring eyebrow-shaped DRLs. The SUV also sports 17-inch wheels and roof rails with a load-bearing capacity of up to 50kg. Black cladding on wheel arches and lower edges of doors add to its rugged look, while illuminated SKODA branding and connected LED taillights enhance rear aesthetics.

Cabin enhancements The SUV gets an upgraded digital display for the driver Inside, the facelifted SKODA Kushaq retains a familiar dashboard design but gets a new user interface for its 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an upgraded 10.25-inch digital display for the driver. The updated model also features a panoramic sunroof, segment-leading rear seat massage function, power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging station, as well as automatic climate control with rear air vents.

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