2026 SKODA Kushaq goes official in India at ₹11L
What's the story
SKODA has launched the facelifted version of its popular SUV, the Kushaq, in India. The refreshed model comes with a starting price of ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2026 iteration of the vehicle was unveiled earlier and is the first major update since its debut in 2021. The facelifted Kushaq features major design and feature updates to better compete with rivals like Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and Kia Seltos among others.
Design overhaul
Let's look at the design changes
The facelifted SKODA Kushaq comes with a reworked grille and headlight design, inspired by the larger Kodiaq. The headlights are sleeker than before, featuring eyebrow-shaped DRLs. The SUV also sports 17-inch wheels and roof rails with a load-bearing capacity of up to 50kg. Black cladding on wheel arches and lower edges of doors add to its rugged look, while illuminated SKODA branding and connected LED taillights enhance rear aesthetics.
Cabin enhancements
The SUV gets an upgraded digital display for the driver
Inside, the facelifted SKODA Kushaq retains a familiar dashboard design but gets a new user interface for its 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an upgraded 10.25-inch digital display for the driver. The updated model also features a panoramic sunroof, segment-leading rear seat massage function, power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging station, as well as automatic climate control with rear air vents.
Safety
It comes with 6 airbags and TPMS as standard
The facelifted SKODA Kushaq comes with six airbags, rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and auto-dimming IRVM as standard. However, it misses out on a 360-degree camera and ADAS suite that many competitors in this segment offer. The SUV is powered by a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine producing 115hp or an optional more powerful 1.5-liter turbo petrol mill churning out 150hp.