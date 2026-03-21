Skoda Kushaq facelift launched in India: Check features, engine options

You get to pick between a 1.0-liter turbo gasoline (115-hp) with manual or new automatic options, or go bigger with the punchier 1.5-liter engine (150-hp) paired to a 7-speed DSG and cylinder deactivation tech for better efficiency. Safety-wise, higher trims pack in over 40 features: think six airbags, ESC, hill-hold assist, rear camera, possibly TPMS, the works.

What about the base Classic+ trim?

Even the base Classic+ trim comes loaded: sunroof, LED lights all around, auto climate control, and solid safety kit (25-plus features).

Go Monte Carlo if you want all-out comfort with that panoramic roof and rear massage seats.

Plus: five-star Global NCAP safety rating and Skoda's four-year/100,000-km warranty with roadside help means peace of mind for young buyers looking for style and substance in their first SUV.