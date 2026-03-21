Skoda Kushaq facelift launched in India: Check features, engine options
Skoda's refreshed Kushaq is here, starting at ₹10.69 lakh.
The new look brings in an 8-speed automatic for the 1.0-liter TSI, a panoramic sunroof, a big digital cluster, rear massage seats, and a Google AI-powered touchscreen, making daily drives feel a bit more premium.
Engine options and safety features
You get to pick between a 1.0-liter turbo gasoline (115-hp) with manual or new automatic options, or go bigger with the punchier 1.5-liter engine (150-hp) paired to a 7-speed DSG and cylinder deactivation tech for better efficiency.
Safety-wise, higher trims pack in over 40 features: think six airbags, ESC, hill-hold assist, rear camera, possibly TPMS, the works.
What about the base Classic+ trim?
Even the base Classic+ trim comes loaded: sunroof, LED lights all around, auto climate control, and solid safety kit (25-plus features).
Go Monte Carlo if you want all-out comfort with that panoramic roof and rear massage seats.
Plus: five-star Global NCAP safety rating and Skoda's four-year/100,000-km warranty with roadside help means peace of mind for young buyers looking for style and substance in their first SUV.