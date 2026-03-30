Skoda's Peaq SUV for 2026 has over 600km range

Peaq offers 3 powertrains

The Peaq sports a Modern Solid design with chunky 19- to 21-inch wheels, plus comfort perks like massage seats and a Sonos sound system.

You'll get three powertrain options, 60, 90, or all-wheel-drive 90x, all supporting rapid charging (10% to 80% in under half an hour).

If you're into speed, the top model does 0 to 100km/h in just 6.7 seconds, while inside you'll find ambient lighting and plenty of ways to make it your own.