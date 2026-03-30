Skoda's Peaq SUV for 2026 has over 600km range
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Skoda just pulled the wraps off its Peaq electric SUV, set to launch in 2026.
Inspired by the Vision 7S concept and built on the MEB platform, the Peaq promises more than 600km of range and loads of space, including an 890-liter trunk with the third row folded.
It's Skoda's big move to level up its EV game.
Peaq offers 3 powertrains
The Peaq sports a Modern Solid design with chunky 19- to 21-inch wheels, plus comfort perks like massage seats and a Sonos sound system.
You'll get three powertrain options, 60, 90, or all-wheel-drive 90x, all supporting rapid charging (10% to 80% in under half an hour).
If you're into speed, the top model does 0 to 100km/h in just 6.7 seconds, while inside you'll find ambient lighting and plenty of ways to make it your own.