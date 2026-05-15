Stellantis and Dongfeng invest €1 billion in 4 China NEVs
Auto
Stellantis and Dongfeng just dropped €1 billion ($1.16 billion) to launch four new vehicles in China from 2027: two Jeeps and two Peugeots.
All four will be new energy vehicles (think plug-in hybrids, full electrics, and range-extending EVs), built at their shared Wuhan factory.
Dongfeng funds majority, Stellantis adds €130m
Dongfeng is putting up most of the cash, with Stellantis adding €130 million ($151 million).
The Jeep models are set to be off-road ready, while the Peugeots will show off bold designs inspired by Concept 6 and Concept 8 from the 2026 Beijing Auto Show.
This move builds on a partnership between the two companies that's lasted over three decades, and they're also looking to use China as a base for global expansion.