Stellantis and Dongfeng invest €1 billion in 4 China NEVs

Dongfeng funds majority, Stellantis adds €130m

Dongfeng is putting up most of the cash, with Stellantis adding €130 million ($151 million).

The Jeep models are set to be off-road ready, while the Peugeots will show off bold designs inspired by Concept 6 and Concept 8 from the 2026 Beijing Auto Show.

This move builds on a partnership between the two companies that's lasted over three decades, and they're also looking to use China as a base for global expansion.