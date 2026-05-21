Stellantis and Tata Motors to build Jeep at Ranjangaon plant
Stellantis is teaming up with Tata Motors to create a brand-new Jeep model, and it's all happening right here in India.
Announced during Stellantis's FaSTLAne 2030 Investor Day, the vehicle will use a Tata-designed platform and roll out from their joint plant in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra.
Ranjangaon Jeep bound for 50+ markets
This Jeep isn't just for India: it's set to hit more than 50 international markets, putting India on the map as a serious player for affordable car engineering and production.
The project builds on two decades of partnership between Stellantis and Tata at the Ranjangaon facility (which can make more than 200,000 cars a year) and may bring together tech like Tata's Turbo GDi engines with Stellantis's Multijet diesels.
Plus, it's all part of Stellantis's bigger plan to launch five new models across Asia-Pacific by 2030.