Stellantis and Tata Motors to build Jeep at Ranjangaon plant

Ranjangaon Jeep bound for 50+ markets

This Jeep isn't just for India: it's set to hit more than 50 international markets, putting India on the map as a serious player for affordable car engineering and production.

The project builds on two decades of partnership between Stellantis and Tata at the Ranjangaon facility (which can make more than 200,000 cars a year) and may bring together tech like Tata's Turbo GDi engines with Stellantis's Multijet diesels.

Plus, it's all part of Stellantis's bigger plan to launch five new models across Asia-Pacific by 2030.