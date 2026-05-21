Stellantis announces British Wayve self driving partnership targeting 2028

Wayve's software uses smart neural networks that work across different car types and sensors, making it super flexible. Impressively, they built a prototype for Stellantis in just two months. The plan is to roll out hands-off (but eyes-on) assisted driving that can run on chips already in current vehicles.

Stellantis plans 11 North American models

Stellantis will launch 11 new vehicles in North America by 2030, some starting under $40,000, perfect for bringing this tech to more people.

They haven't revealed which models will get Wayve's system yet, but it looks like affordable self-driving could be around the corner.