Stellantis moves away from rebadging with 110 planned models

Jeep Ram Peugeot and Fiat prioritized

The focus is now on four global brands: Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat, which will get new models first.

These cars might share some basics under the hood but will look and feel different depending on the brand and region.

As Cappellano explained, "So, you will have the new Peugeot first, and after that you have a new Vauxhall that is not a rebadged Peugeot, then an Alfa Romeo, a Jeep, or whatever."

The goal: more variety for drivers who want their car to actually feel special.