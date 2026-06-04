Stellantis moves away from rebadging with 110 planned models
Stellantis is moving away from lookalike cars with different logos and says its next wave of vehicles will have their own unique designs.
By the rest of the decade and beyond, the company plans to launch 110 new or refreshed models, making sure each one truly fits its brand's vibe.
Stellantis's European head, Emanuele Cappellano, put it simply: Future models will stand out through real design changes and features, not just a swapped badge.
Jeep Ram Peugeot and Fiat prioritized
The focus is now on four global brands: Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat, which will get new models first.
These cars might share some basics under the hood but will look and feel different depending on the brand and region.
As Cappellano explained, "So, you will have the new Peugeot first, and after that you have a new Vauxhall that is not a rebadged Peugeot, then an Alfa Romeo, a Jeep, or whatever."
The goal: more variety for drivers who want their car to actually feel special.