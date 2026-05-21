Stellantis unveils FaSTLAne 2030 with 60-plus models and 29 EVs
Stellantis (the company behind Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, Fiat, and more) just announced its FaSTLAne 2030 plan: think more than 60 brand-new models and updates for 50 current ones over the next few years.
Expect a big push toward electric: they're rolling out 29 battery EVs, plus a mix of hybrids and plug-in options.
Stellantis prioritizes Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, Fiat
Most of the investment is going to Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat. Chrysler and Dodge will focus on growing locally.
In North America alone, Stellantis wants to expand its market coverage by 50%, increase volume by 35%, and aim for 25% total revenue growth with 11 new models—nine under $40,000 and two starting below $30,000.
Highlights include Chrysler's new Airflow SUV lineup and Ram's upcoming Dakota pickup and three-row SUV (possibly called the Ramcharger), all built to fit different powertrains so there's something for everyone.