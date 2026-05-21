Stellantis unveils FaSTLAne 2030 with 60-plus models and 29 EVs

Stellantis prioritizes Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, Fiat

Most of the investment is going to Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat. Chrysler and Dodge will focus on growing locally.

In North America alone, Stellantis wants to expand its market coverage by 50%, increase volume by 35%, and aim for 25% total revenue growth with 11 new models—nine under $40,000 and two starting below $30,000.

Highlights include Chrysler's new Airflow SUV lineup and Ram's upcoming Dakota pickup and three-row SUV (possibly called the Ramcharger), all built to fit different powertrains so there's something for everyone.