Steve McQueen's Ferrari sells for $18.9 million
What's the story
The iconic 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S NART Spider, once owned by Hollywood legend Steve McQueen, has been sold for an astounding $18.9 million at the Gooding Christie's Retromobile New York sale. It was the car's first appearance at public auction. Chassis number 10453 is one of only 10 NART Spiders ever made by Ferrari and the sixth in line.
Auction details
Bidding for the car started at $10 million
The bidding for the car started at $10 million during the two-day Retromobile New York sale.
It quickly escalated to a hammer price of $17.2 million before fees, with the buyer's premium pushing the final figure to an impressive $18.9 million.
The result firmly places this NART Spider in blue-chip territory among auctioned road cars, following a string of eight-figure Ferrari auction results earlier this month.
Car specifications
'NART Spider' is associated with North American Racing Team
The term "NART Spider," an unofficial moniker, is associated with Luigi Chinetti's North American Racing Team that commissioned this limited run from Scaglietti.
Chassis number 10453 was originally painted in Blu Sera over black Connolly leather, one of two cars to sport that color scheme.
McQueen had it repainted in a darker metallic blue, restitched the seats, removed bumpers, and fitted a radio console.
Car history
McQueen took delivery of chassis number 10453 in 1967
McQueen took delivery of chassis number 10453 in 1967. Soon after, the car was involved in an accident on the Pacific Coast Highway.
This incident is part of its documented record rather than a flaw to be hidden.
The original Scaglietti body and transaxle remained intact through every subsequent owner, which is why specialists still consider it unrestored rather than rebuilt.