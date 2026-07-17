Stockman updates Rover with prototype blackout look, A$10,000 cheaper Escape
Stockman's newly updated 2026 Rover 2.0 camper is all about adventure with a bold black-out look (still a prototype and not yet available as an option), smart dual-awning setups, and upgraded Renogy power tech.
There's also a fresh entry-level Escape model that's A$10,000 cheaper than last year, making it more accessible for anyone dreaming of road trips.
Stockman Rover pricing starts at A$49,990
The Rover 2.0 lets you add dual awnings that zip together for full weather protection, plus there's a 7-inch touchscreen to keep tabs on your power use.
The Ultra version packs serious battery power (300Ah, upgradeable to 600Ah), solar panels (220W), and flexible charging options.
Pricing starts at A$49,990 (US$34,900) for the Escape model; Intrepid sits at A$64,990 (US$45,350), and Ultra tops out at A$79,990 (US$55,825).
Optional extras like bike racks and smart TVs are up for grabs if you want to personalize your setup.