Stockman updates Rover with prototype blackout look, A$10,000 cheaper Escape

The Rover 2.0 lets you add dual awnings that zip together for full weather protection, plus there's a 7-inch touchscreen to keep tabs on your power use.

The Ultra version packs serious battery power (300Ah, upgradeable to 600Ah), solar panels (220W), and flexible charging options.

Pricing starts at A$49,990 (US$34,900) for the Escape model; Intrepid sits at A$64,990 (US$45,350), and Ultra tops out at A$79,990 (US$55,825).

Optional extras like bike racks and smart TVs are up for grabs if you want to personalize your setup.