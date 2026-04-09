Stryder Cycle backed by Tata Group launches 2 new e-bikes

Airborne 35km Arcus 60km

Airborne is all about versatility, packing a solid motor and a 10.4 Ah battery for up to 35km per charge, plus chunky four-inch tires that handle city streets or off-road trails.

Arcus is tailored for city life with a removable 11.6 Ah battery offering up to 60km range, along with a handy LCD screen that controls the headlight, plus a mobile charging port for on-the-go use.