Stryder Cycle backed by Tata Group launches 2 new e-bikes
Stryder Cycle, backed by Tata Group, just launched two fresh e-bikes: Airborne (₹42,995) and Arcus (₹34,995).
Both are built for daily rides or weekend fun and come with a two-year battery warranty, so you can worry less about charging and more about cruising.
Airborne 35km Arcus 60km
Airborne is all about versatility, packing a solid motor and a 10.4 Ah battery for up to 35km per charge, plus chunky four-inch tires that handle city streets or off-road trails.
Arcus is tailored for city life with a removable 11.6 Ah battery offering up to 60km range, along with a handy LCD screen that controls the headlight, plus a mobile charging port for on-the-go use.
Stryder promotes greener commutes in India
Stryder says these launches are part of its push for greener commutes and less traffic stress, making it easier (and cooler) to pick an eco-friendly ride in Indian cities.