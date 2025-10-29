Subaru's performance-B STI could signal WRX STI return
Subaru just dropped two fresh STI concepts at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, generating interest in a possible WRX STI comeback in the US.
The star is the Performance-B STI, which looks almost production-ready and is based on the latest WRX platform.
This version transforms the classic rally car into a five-door with sporty touches—think splitters, side skirts, a hood scoop, and a big rear wing.
What about the engine and interior?
Subaru hasn't spilled all the engine details yet but confirmed it'll run on their signature "horizontally opposed" combustion engine—most likely an upgraded turbo 2.4-liter from today's WRX.
Inside, you get familiar vibes: STI badges, a six-speed manual for those who love to drive stick, and a central touchscreen.
With EVs cooling off and WRX sales lagging, this could be Subaru's way of bringing some fun back to its lineup.