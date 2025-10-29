Subaru's performance-B STI could signal WRX STI return

What about the engine and interior?

Subaru hasn't spilled all the engine details yet but confirmed it'll run on their signature "horizontally opposed" combustion engine—most likely an upgraded turbo 2.4-liter from today's WRX.

Inside, you get familiar vibes: STI badges, a six-speed manual for those who love to drive stick, and a central touchscreen.

With EVs cooling off and WRX sales lagging, this could be Subaru's way of bringing some fun back to its lineup.