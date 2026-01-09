Suzuki's first e-scooter in India launched at ₹1.9L
What's the story
Suzuki has officially launched its first electric scooter, the e-Access, in India. The company has opened bookings for the new model at a price of ₹1.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch marks Suzuki's entry into the Indian electric two-wheeler market and comes with a new dual-tone color option: Matte blue with gray.
Tech specs
e-Access features and specifications
The e-Access is built on Suzuki's proprietary electric platform, Suzuki e-Technology. It packs a 3kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, which is said to last much longer than conventional NMC batteries. The scooter boasts a claimed IDC range of 95km and is powered by a 4.1kW swingarm-mounted motor producing 15Nm of torque.
User experience
Advanced features and riding modes
The e-Access comes with three riding modes: Eco, Ride A, and Ride B. It also has regenerative braking and reverse assist functions. Suzuki claims the throttle response remains consistent even at low battery charge levels, which is a major concern for urban EV users. The chassis features a lightweight frame with an aluminum battery case integrated into the structure for improved rigidity and stability.
Durability
Maintenance and warranty
The e-Access features a belt final drive, which Suzuki says is maintenance-free and rated for up to 70,000km or seven years. The company will sell the e-Access through its network of over 1,200 dealerships across India. DC fast chargers are available at more than 240 outlets while portable AC chargers are offered across the entire network.
Market positioning
Pricing and warranty details
The Suzuki e-Access is priced at ₹1.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will compete against the likes of Simple One Gen 2 (₹1.70 lakh) and Ather 450 Apex (₹1.90 lakh). It is also more expensive than the 5.3kWh variant of TVS iQube, which retails at ₹1.58 lakh. The company is offering a seven-year/80,000km extended warranty coverage at no extra cost.