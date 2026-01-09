Suzuki's first e-scooter in India launched at ₹1.9L

Suzuki has officially launched its first electric scooter, the e-Access, in India. The company has opened bookings for the new model at a price of ₹1.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch marks Suzuki's entry into the Indian electric two-wheeler market and comes with a new dual-tone color option: Matte blue with gray.

Tech specs e-Access features and specifications The e-Access is built on Suzuki's proprietary electric platform, Suzuki e-Technology. It packs a 3kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, which is said to last much longer than conventional NMC batteries. The scooter boasts a claimed IDC range of 95km and is powered by a 4.1kW swingarm-mounted motor producing 15Nm of torque.

User experience Advanced features and riding modes The e-Access comes with three riding modes: Eco, Ride A, and Ride B. It also has regenerative braking and reverse assist functions. Suzuki claims the throttle response remains consistent even at low battery charge levels, which is a major concern for urban EV users. The chassis features a lightweight frame with an aluminum battery case integrated into the structure for improved rigidity and stability.

Durability Maintenance and warranty The e-Access features a belt final drive, which Suzuki says is maintenance-free and rated for up to 70,000km or seven years. The company will sell the e-Access through its network of over 1,200 dealerships across India. DC fast chargers are available at more than 240 outlets while portable AC chargers are offered across the entire network.