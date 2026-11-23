Centre mulls 8x toll for tampered or hidden number plates
What's the story
The Indian government is mulling a major penalty for vehicles with tampered or concealed number plates at barrierless toll plazas. The proposed charge could be four to eight times the normal toll fee, according to a report by TOI. This would be separate from the fines already prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act, making it even more difficult for offenders.
Technological enforcement
AI-based detection system to be installed at toll plazas
To enforce these new rules, the government plans to use an AI-based detection system at toll plazas.
The system will analyze photographs and vehicle details captured at the tolls, looking for deliberately concealed or manipulated registration numbers.
The mechanism could be in place within a few months, officials said.
It is expected to catch vehicles dodging electronic toll collection due to unreadable number plates.
Collection authority
Transport departments will collect fines for number plate violations
While state transport departments will collect fines for number plate violations, highway authorities such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will collect the higher toll charges.
The move comes after several cases of vehicle owners tampering with registration plates to avoid paying tolls were reported after barrierless toll collection was introduced at Delhi's Mundka toll plaza.
System dependence
New electronic tolling system and challenges
The new tolling system relies on electronic collection of charges, making accurate identification of vehicle registration numbers crucial.
The problem of tampered or concealed number plates is especially common among smaller and local vehicles, accounting for an estimated 2-4% of traffic.
The government hopes to tackle these violations with AI-based identification and higher financial penalties, preventing toll leakage and ensuring effective barrierless toll collection across the National Highway network.