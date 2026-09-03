Tata Curvv Series X launched at ₹10L

The base variant of the Curvv Series X is priced at ₹14,000 more than its predecessor.

The price difference between petrol and diesel variants has been reduced to ₹1.3 lakh from ₹1.5 lakh earlier.

Also, the cost for an automatic gearbox has been lowered to ₹1.3 lakh from ₹1.5 lakh previously, making these models more affordable than before.