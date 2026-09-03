Tata Curvv Series X launched at ₹10L
What's the story
Tata Motors has launched the Curvv Series X, with prices starting from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new range comes with a revised variant lineup, bringing features from higher trims to lower and mid-spec versions. The company has also made the Dark edition available across the range. However, there are no changes in terms of powertrain options offered with this series.
Variant details
What about the pricing?
The base variant of the Curvv Series X is priced at ₹14,000 more than its predecessor.
The price difference between petrol and diesel variants has been reduced to ₹1.3 lakh from ₹1.5 lakh earlier.
Also, the cost for an automatic gearbox has been lowered to ₹1.3 lakh from ₹1.5 lakh previously, making these models more affordable than before.
Interior details
The SUV offers a digital cockpit
The Curvv Series X features a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a rear-view camera.
It also comes with a digital cockpit of the same size, smart key with push-button start, front and rear USB ports, Wi-Fi connectivity as well as multiple drive modes.
The cabin has been given a lighter theme with leatherette upholstery and leatherette finishes on the steering wheel, gear-shift knob and center console armrest.
Comfort and safety
It comes with 6 airbags for safety
The rear passengers of the Curvv Series X get dedicated AC vents, a rear armrest, and reclining seats.
The front seat-back has been slimmed down by 10mm, while the rear seat has been moved 20mm backward and 10mm lower for added comfort.
Safety features on offer include six airbags, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), hill-hold control, ABS with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), and rear parking sensors.
Design and performance
Curvv Series X flaunts coupe-SUV design language
The Curvv Series X retains the SUV-coupe design of its predecessor with flush door handles, illuminated four-spoke steering wheel, all-LED lighting, and a rear spoiler. It also gets a black grille treatment instead of chrome.
The Dark edition is now offered on lower trims too with a blacked-out exterior and Obsidian-themed interior.
Under the hood, it offers three engine options: a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol (120hp/170Nm), a 1.2-liter direct-injection turbo-petrol (125hp/225Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel engine producing 118hp/260Nm.