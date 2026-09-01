Tata Elxsi and Sarla Aviation announce Shunya 6-passenger eVTOL program
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Big news for Indian aviation: Tata Elxsi and Sarla Aviation just announced they're working together on Shunya, a fully electric aircraft that takes off vertically (no runway needed).
Designed for six passengers plus a pilot, Shunya aims to cover over 300km per trip and could change how we travel, deliver goods, or even handle medical emergencies.
First Shunya flight expected 18-24 months
The official partnership was signed at Sarla Aviation's new Bengaluru headquarters.
Both teams are tackling tough engineering challenges: Tata Elxsi is handling the tech side like flight controls and software, while Sarla focuses on design.
If all goes well, Shunya should take its first flight in about 18 to 24 months.