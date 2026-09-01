Tata Elxsi and Sarla Aviation to develop Shunya 6-seater eVTOL

Big news for Indian aviation: Tata Elxsi and Sarla Aviation are teaming up to develop Shunya, the latter's six-seater plus one pilot electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

This six-seater plus one pilot is designed to cover over 300km, taking off vertically before cruising like a regular plane.

The first flight is expected in about 18 to 24 months, with certification steps to follow.