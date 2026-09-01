Tata Elxsi and Sarla Aviation to develop Shunya 6-seater eVTOL
Big news for Indian aviation: Tata Elxsi and Sarla Aviation are teaming up to develop Shunya, the latter's six-seater plus one pilot electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
This six-seater plus one pilot is designed to cover over 300km, taking off vertically before cruising like a regular plane.
The first flight is expected in about 18 to 24 months, with certification steps to follow.
Tata Elxsi tech, Sarla Aviation design
Tata Elxsi will focus on the tech side (flight controls, software integration, and testing) while Sarla Aviation handles design and certification.
Beyond Shunya, the partnership is expected to help strengthen capabilities relevant to logistics, air ambulance services, and defence-related applications.
Both companies say this project brings together innovation and expertise to push India's aviation sector forward.