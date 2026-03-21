Tata Harrier.EV Fearless+ QWD arrives as India's most powerful SUV
What's the story
TATA.ev has expanded its electric vehicles (EV) portfolio with the launch of the Harrier.EV Fearless+ QWD 75 variant. Priced at ₹26.49 lakh (ex-showroom), this all-electric SUV boasts a dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive system, delivering an impressive torque of 504Nm and accelerating from 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds. The new model is positioned as India's most powerful homegrown SUV by TATA.ev.
Features
It comes equipped with JBL sound system
The Harrier.EV Fearless+ QWD 75 variant comes with six terrain modes, Off-Road Assist, Boost Mode, a 360-degree camera, JBL sound system with 10 speakers, ventilated seats, and ambient lighting. It is built on Tata's acti.ev+ platform and packs a large 75kWh battery promising an impressive range of up to 627km per charge.
Charging
The vehicle offers flexible charging options
The Harrier.EV offers flexible charging options, with an AC charge taking about 10.7 hours for a full charge, while DC fast charging can take it from 20% to 80% in just 25 minutes. The dual motors of the vehicle provide better grip on difficult terrains, making it ideal for weekend getaways.
Assurance
The SUV has received a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating
The Harrier.EV Fearless+ QWD 75 variant comes with an unlimited lifetime battery warranty for the first owner. It also boasts a five-star Bharat NCAP certification, ensuring top-notch safety standards. The new model is part of Tata's expanded Harrier.EV lineup which now includes seven personas priced between ₹21.49 lakh and ₹28.99 lakh (ex-showroom).