Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75 variant launched at ₹26.49 lakh

Built on Tata 's acti.ev+ platform, this variant comes with a big 75 kWh battery promising up to 627km range. Charging is flexible: plug into AC for a full charge in about 10.7 hours or use DC fast charging to go from 20% to 80% in just 25 minutes. The dual motors mean better grip on tricky roads, so weekend getaways are definitely on the cards.

What about other variants?

If you're eyeing an electric SUV that's feature-packed but not the priciest in its lineup, this one sits below Tata's Empowered trims (₹27.49-28.99 lakh).

There are seven versions starting from ₹21.49 lakh for Adventure persona up to ₹28.99 lakh for Empowered persona; adding an AC charger costs another ₹49,000.

If you want style, tech, and some serious range without maxing out your budget, definitely worth considering!