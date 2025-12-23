Tata Motors crosses 250,000 EV sales milestone

Tata Motors ' electric vehicle (EV) arm, TATA.ev, has achieved a major milestone by crossing 250,000 cumulative sales in India. The company's vehicles are now running across more than 1,000 towns and cities. Tata Motors claims to be the leader in India's electric passenger vehicle market since launching its first mainstream EV—the Nexon.ev—in 2020.

Market leadership Tata Motors dominates India's electric passenger vehicle market Tata Motors dominates India's electric passenger vehicle market with a whopping 66% share. The company's current EV portfolio includes models like the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, Curvv.ev, and Harrier.ev. It also offers the XPRES-T EV for fleet customers. The company says that 84% of TATA.ev customers use their EV as their primary vehicle while over 26% are first-time car buyers.

Environmental impact Tata Motors EVs have saved 1.7 million tons of CO2 Tata Motors says its EVs have collectively covered some 12 billion kilometers, saving an estimated 1.7 million tons of CO2 emissions and around 800 million liters of fuel. Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said the milestone reflects how electric mobility is fast becoming part of everyday Indian life.

Future plans Tata Motors plans to expand its EV charging ecosystem Tata Motors's EV charging ecosystem consists of over two lakh charging points through home, community, and public charging. The company also has a charging aggregator covering more than 20,000 public chargers. It has also set up 100 MegaCharging Hubs with speeds over 120 kW across key corridors. Looking ahead, Tata Motors plans to launch the Sierra.ev and a new Punch.ev in CY26.