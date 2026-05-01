Tata Motors April sales rise 31% to nearly 60,000 vehicles
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Tata Motors just had a big April, with total sales up 31% compared to last year, reaching nearly 60,000 vehicles.
Most of this boost came from the Indian market, where passenger car sales also grew by over 30%.
Tata Motors EV sales up 72%
It wasn't just India: Tata's international sales more than doubled, and its electric vehicle (EV) numbers shot up by 72%, hitting over 9,000 units.
The company's strong EV growth shows it's keeping pace with the shift toward cleaner transportation.