Tata Motors plans to launch 14 EVs by FY31

Product portfolio

EV nameplates and upcoming models

Tata Motors plans to have a portfolio of 10 EV nameplates by FY31. The company's current offerings include Xpres-T, Curvv.ev, Harrier.ev, Nexon.ev, Punch.ev, and Tiago.ev. Among the upcoming launches are Sierra.ev, one model based on its Avinya concept and two other models. To support these new launches, Tata Motors is also working on improving its EVs' range by two to three times and charging speed by three times.