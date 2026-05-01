Tata Motors overtakes Mahindra as India's 2nd-largest passenger vehicle seller
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Tata Motors just pulled ahead of Mahindra in April 2026, grabbing the number two spot for passenger vehicle sales in India.
They sold 59,000 cars, a huge 30.5% jump from last year, while Mahindra moved 56,331 units with more modest growth.
Hyundai records best April 51,902 sales
Tata's surge shows it's becoming a real force in the market and raising the bar for rivals.
Hyundai also had its best April ever with 51,902 cars sold (up 17%), while Kia and Toyota posted strong numbers too.
The competition is definitely heating up!