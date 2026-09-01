Tata Motors passenger vehicle sales up 56% in August 2026
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Tata Motors just had a big month: passenger vehicle sales shot up by 56% in August 2026, with 67,753 cars sold compared to last year's 43,315.
Most of this boost came from India, where sales jumped an impressive 59%.
Tata Motors EV sales rise 94%
The company's electric car sales nearly doubled, rising by 94% to hit 16,549 units, showing strong momentum for electric vehicles.
International markets also chipped in with an 8% increase, as Tata sold more cars abroad and kept expanding its footprint.