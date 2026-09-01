Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles posts 56% worldwide August sales jump
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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles just had a massive month: passenger vehicle sales jumped 56% year-over-year in August 2026, reaching 67,753 units worldwide.
Most of these were sold in India, where sales shot up by 59%. International sales also saw a steady bump, growing by 8%.
Tata EVs up 94% to 16,549
Electric vehicle sales nearly doubled, up 94% from last year to 16,549 units.
Tata credits this to early moves in electric vehicle technology and teaming up with other Tata Group companies for charging infrastructure.
Plus, they have adopted TATA.CARS as its new customer-facing identity.