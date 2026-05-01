Tata Motors records April EV sales of 9,150, up 72.1%
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Tata Motors kicked off FY 2026-27 with a big win in electric vehicles, selling 9,150 EVs in April, up 72.1% from last year.
EVs now make up almost one out of every six cars Tata sells, showing just how fast the shift to electric is happening.
Passenger vehicle sales 59,701 up 31.1%
It wasn't just EVs driving growth; Tata's total passenger vehicle sales hit 59,701 units for April, up 31.1% year over year.
Domestic sales climbed to 59,000 units, while exports more than doubled (though still small) to 701 cars.
All signs point to a strong start for Tata this fiscal year.