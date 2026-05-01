Tata Motors records April EV sales of 9,150, up 72.1% Auto May 01, 2026

Tata Motors kicked off FY 2026-27 with a big win in electric vehicles, selling 9,150 EVs in April, up 72.1% from last year.

EVs now make up almost one out of every six cars Tata sells, showing just how fast the shift to electric is happening.