Tata cars to become costlier by ₹25,000 from September
What's the story
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced a price hike of up to ₹25,000 on its cars and SUVs in India. The increase will be effective from September 1, 2026, and will affect both internal combustion engine (ICE) models and electric vehicles (EVs). The company said the revision is being done to "partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures."
Model impact
Price hike will vary by model and variant
The price hike will vary depending on the model and variant.
Tata Motors has not yet revealed the revised prices for individual models, with more details expected closer to the effective date.
This comes as the Indian passenger vehicle industry grapples with high commodity and input costs, which Tata Motors had previously said would continue to be a headwind during the July-September quarter.
Financial strain
Tata Motors's net profit down 80% (YoY) in Q1
The latest financials of Tata Motors also highlight the margin pressure.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹775 crore for the April-June quarter, sharply down from ₹3,924 crore in the same quarter last year.
Despite these challenges, Tata Motors is offering festive benefits on its passenger vehicle range during August to capitalize on the start of the festive buying season.
Festive offers
Festive offers on ICE models
Tata Motors is offering festive benefits on its ICE and EV models as part of its strategy to boost sales during the festive season.
The company's ICE portfolio includes models like the Altroz, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, and Safari.
These vehicles are available with a range of offers such as cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage benefits, loyalty rewards, and corporate offers depending on the market, dealership, and inventory availability.
EV benefits
EVs also getting festive benefits
Tata Motors's EV portfolio is also being supported by festive offers.
The Nexon EV and Curvv EV are among the models getting benefits, while Tata's bigger electric SUV, the Harrier EV, is also being offered with promotional benefits at select dealerships.
As part of its festive strategy, Tata Motors has also launched special editions of some of its SUVs and cars, including the Sierra Jubilee Edition, Nexon Camo Edition, Punch, and HBX Edition.