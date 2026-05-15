Tata to launch flex-fuel car by 2026-end
What's the story
Tata Motors has announced that its first flex-fuel passenger vehicle could be ready by late 2026 or early 2027. The announcement was made by Shailesh Chandra, the company's Managing Director and CEO of Passenger Vehicles, during a media interaction. Chandra said, "As far as we are concerned, we are very comfortable in terms of technology readiness." He added that by the end of this year or early next year, Tata Motors should be ready with at least one flex-fuel product.
Compliance status
E20 compliance and government discussions
Chandra also revealed that Tata Motors' vehicles have been E20-compliant since 2023. The company is now in talks with the government through SIAM on higher ethanol blends. This development comes after the government proposed amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to officially recognize higher ethanol-blended fuels like E85 and E100.
Vehicle details
Expansion of multi-powertrain strategy
The Punch is already available with petrol, CNG, and electric powertrain options. The flex-fuel version will further expand Tata Motors's multi-powertrain strategy. Other manufacturers such as Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Toyota have also showcased flex-fuel prototypes in India.