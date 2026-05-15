The carmaker is readying a flex-fuel passenger vehicle

Tata to launch flex-fuel car by 2026-end

By Mudit Dube 05:54 pm May 15, 202605:54 pm

What's the story

Tata Motors has announced that its first flex-fuel passenger vehicle could be ready by late 2026 or early 2027. The announcement was made by Shailesh Chandra, the company's Managing Director and CEO of Passenger Vehicles, during a media interaction. Chandra said, "As far as we are concerned, we are very comfortable in terms of technology readiness." He added that by the end of this year or early next year, Tata Motors should be ready with at least one flex-fuel product.