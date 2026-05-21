Tata Motors unveils refreshed Tiago and Tiago.ev in India
Tata Motors just pulled the wraps off the latest Tiago and Tiago.ev hatchbacks, both hitting Indian roads on May 28.
The refreshed models target city drivers, offering both gasoline/CNG (ICE) and electric options with a more modern vibe.
Tiago sharper, Tiago.ev adds EV touches
The new Tiago stands out with a sharper front, gloss-black headlamp panel, reworked bumper, and sleek rear lighting.
The Tiago.ev keeps its familiar shape but adds EV-only touches like a closed grille, mint green paint with black roof, and aerodynamic tweaks.
Interiors are still under wraps: expect updated dashboards and infotainment soon.
Powertrain choices should stay similar (gasoline, CNG, and EV), though the EV might get battery updates.
Prices will likely see a small bump from the current ₹4.6-11.14 lakh range.