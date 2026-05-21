Tata Motors unveils refreshed Tiago and Tiago.ev in India

Tiago sharper, Tiago.ev adds EV touches

The new Tiago stands out with a sharper front, gloss-black headlamp panel, reworked bumper, and sleek rear lighting.

The Tiago.ev keeps its familiar shape but adds EV-only touches like a closed grille, mint green paint with black roof, and aerodynamic tweaks.

Interiors are still under wraps: expect updated dashboards and infotainment soon.

Powertrain choices should stay similar (gasoline, CNG, and EV), though the EV might get battery updates.

Prices will likely see a small bump from the current ₹4.6-11.14 lakh range.