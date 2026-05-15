Tata Motors's 1st flex-fuel car could be ready by 2027
Tata Motors just shared that its first flex-fuel passenger car could be ready by late 2026 or early 2027.
This means you could soon fill up with higher-ethanol fuel blends, which are better for the environment and your wallet.
CEO Shailesh Chandra said the company is aiming to have at least one flex-fuel model ready "by the end of this year or early next year."
Tata Punch engine tweaked for ethanol
This move lines up with India's push for greener fuels and proposed amendments allowing cars to run on blends like E85 and E100.
The Tata Punch was showcased as its first flex-fuel ride at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
Its engine has been tweaked for ethanol compatibility, adding another option alongside its gasoline, CNG, and electric versions, so more choices for drivers who care about both cost and climate.