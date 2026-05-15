Tata Motors's 1st flex-fuel car could be ready by 2027 Auto May 15, 2026

Tata Motors just shared that its first flex-fuel passenger car could be ready by late 2026 or early 2027.

This means you could soon fill up with higher-ethanol fuel blends, which are better for the environment and your wallet.

CEO Shailesh Chandra said the company is aiming to have at least one flex-fuel model ready "by the end of this year or early next year."