Tata Nexon is the best-selling car in India

Tata Motors 's popular SUV, the Nexon , has achieved a major milestone by becoming India's best-selling car in January 2026. The vehicle sold an impressive 23,365 units during the month, surpassing Maruti Suzuki's Dzire sedan which sold 19,629 units. This marks the Nexon's best-ever monthly performance since its launch in India.

Sales surge Both Nexon and Punch SUVs recorded best-ever monthly sales The Tata Nexon isn't the only one celebrating a sales milestone. The company's other popular SUV, the Punch, also posted strong numbers with 19,257 units sold in January. This month was particularly special for Tata as both models recorded their best-ever monthly sales figures. The Nexon also crossed the cumulative sales mark of 10 lakh units while the Punch crossed seven lakh units in just over four years and three months.

Market trends SUVs dominated India's sales charts in January The success of Tata's Nexon and Punch SUVs highlights a larger trend in the Indian automotive market. SUVs are dominating the sales charts, with six out of the 10 best-selling cars in India for January being from this segment. Along with Tata's models, Maruti Suzuki's Brezza also made it to the list, while the Ertiga represented the MPV segment.

