Tata Nexon Camo Edition goes official in India at ₹10L
What's the story
Tata Motors has launched a limited-edition version of its popular Nexon SUV, the Nexon Camo Edition. The new model is priced from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the Creative and higher trims of the standard Nexon. It retains all engine options - petrol, diesel, and CNG - but comes with some unique design elements and tech upgrades to set it apart from regular models.
Design
It comes in 2 exclusive colors
The Nexon Camo Edition comes in two exclusive colors: Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud.
It features Camo badging on the front fenders and 'Camo' perforation on the front seat headrests for a unique look.
The interior gets Tata's new 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the 10.25-inch unit found in standard variants of Nexon.
An integrated dashcam that works with a 360-degree camera system has also been added.
Rivals
Nexon Camo Edition takes on Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza
The Nexon Camo Edition is offered in five variants, depending on the powertrain.
It comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), among others.
The new model continues to take on compact SUVs such as Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO in the Indian market.
Engines
The SUV is offered with petrol, diesel, CNG engines
The Nexon Camo Edition is available with the same engine options as the standard model: a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol, a 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol CNG engine.
The power outputs remain unchanged at 120hp and 170Nm for petrol; 115hp and 260Nm for diesel; and 100hp and 170Nm in CNG mode.
Transmission options include a six-speed manual, AMT, or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic depending on the engine variant chosen by customers.