Tata Nexon Camo Edition goes official in India at ₹10L

The Nexon Camo Edition comes in two exclusive colors: Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud.

It features Camo badging on the front fenders and 'Camo' perforation on the front seat headrests for a unique look.

The interior gets Tata's new 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the 10.25-inch unit found in standard variants of Nexon.

An integrated dashcam that works with a 360-degree camera system has also been added.