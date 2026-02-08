Tata Punch EV facelift revealed: What's new in 2026 update

Tata Motors has officially unveiled the Punch EV facelift, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the updated electric micro-SUV. The company will launch the vehicle in India on February 20, 2026. The new model features a bolder design, revised lighting elements, new alloy wheels, and refreshed styling. It retains its feature-rich cabin and practical long-range focus for everyday electric mobility.

Design details The SUV's front end looks more aggressive The most prominent changes on the Punch EV facelift are seen at the front. The vertically stacked headlamps remain, but now they look bigger and sharper, giving the SUV a more aggressive look. The LED Daytime Running Lamps are still there, while the front-mounted charging port sits neatly between them. The lower bumper has been redesigned with vertical slats on the grille and a silver-finished faux skid plate for added ruggedness.

Profile updates It gets new aero-optimized alloy wheels The side profile of the Punch EV facelift remains largely unchanged, but Tata has added a new set of aero-optimized alloy wheels for better efficiency and a fresh look. At the rear, buyers can expect a slightly revised bumper and updated LED tail lamps, with a connected lightbar expected based on the recently launched Punch facelift. The showcased body color, similar to 'Sunlit Yellow,' with a black roof gives an upgraded and EV-specific vibe.

Interior details The cabin will remain largely unchanged The interior of the Punch EV facelift is expected to see minor revisions instead of a complete overhaul. New upholstery and minor dashboard changes are likely, while key elements like two-spoke steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, and touchscreen infotainment system are expected to be retained. The facelifted model will also feature automatic climate control, six-speaker sound system, keyless entry with push-button start among other things.

