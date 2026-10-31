Is Tata developing an MG Windsor rival? What we know

The Kuno is designed for family buyers who value space, comfort, and everyday practicality.

It will complement Tata's existing models such as the Curvv coupe-SUV and Sierra lifestyle vehicle.

The new mid-size SUV will sit between the next-gen Nexon (codenamed Garud) and current Sierra EV in Tata's lineup.

However, details about its commercial name, specifications, and pricing are yet to be revealed.