Is Tata developing an MG Windsor rival? What we know
What's the story
Tata Motors is developing a new mid-size SUV, codenamed 'Kuno.' The vehicle will be part of the company's expanding mid-size electric vehicle (EV) portfolio and will take on the likes of MG Windsor. The official unveiling is expected between 2027 and 2028. The approximately 4.3-meter-long Kuno will likely be manufactured at Tata's Sanand plant in Gujarat, with an annual production target of about 80,000-100,000 units.
Target audience
Kuno will likely sit between Nexon and Sierra EV
The Kuno is designed for family buyers who value space, comfort, and everyday practicality.
It will complement Tata's existing models such as the Curvv coupe-SUV and Sierra lifestyle vehicle.
The new mid-size SUV will sit between the next-gen Nexon (codenamed Garud) and current Sierra EV in Tata's lineup.
However, details about its commercial name, specifications, and pricing are yet to be revealed.
Production plans
Sanand plant to become Tata's key EV manufacturing hub
The likely production of Kuno at Sanand will further establish the facility as a key EV manufacturing hub for Tata Motors.
The plant includes Tata's first factory and the former Ford plant next door. Tata Motors is planning capacity expansions there to support higher volumes and new products in the future.
The annual production target of 80,000-100,000 units shows the scale considered for Kuno's production.
Specifications
Acti.ev platform will maximize cabin space in Kuno
The Kuno will be built on Tata's Acti.ev dedicated electric platform, which can accommodate different body styles and powertrain configurations.
This includes front-wheel drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), and all-wheel drive (AWD).
The flat floor of the platform and optimized battery-pack layout are expected to maximize cabin space in the Kuno.
However, details about its battery capacity, driving range, charging performance, and powertrain specifications remain undisclosed.
Market strategy
Tata Motors aims to expand its EV range significantly
The Kuno will be part of Tata Motors's plan to expand its EV range from six to 10 models by FY2031.
The company announced this strategy at its Investor Day in June 2026.
As for pricing, it is likely to fall in the same range as the Curvv EV (₹17.19 lakh-19.39 lakh) and Sierra EV (₹18.79 lakh-25.99 lakh), given its planned positioning in the mid-size EV segment.