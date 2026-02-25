Tata Sierra EV arrives mid-2026: Here's what to expect

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Sierra EV in India between April and June 2026. The electric SUV has been spotted during several road tests recently and is currently in the final stages of validation, moving toward series production. The Sierra EV will be positioned above the Curvv EV and below the flagship Harrier EV in Tata's expanding electric vehicle (EV) portfolio.

Market strategy Sierra EV will borrow design from ICE model The strategic placement of the Sierra EV in Tata's lineup indicates a focus on customers looking for a bigger vehicle with more road presence and an enriched cabin experience. The design of this model combines elements from its predecessor, the original Sierra, with modern EV aesthetics. It features an upright stance, squared-off proportions, sealed-off front fascia, full-width LED DRLs, split headlamp clusters and a connected rear light bar.

Tech specs The SUV will offer over 500km of driving range The Sierra EV will be built on Tata's dedicated Acti.ev+ skateboard platform, designed specifically for next-gen electric models. This flexible architecture can accommodate different battery sizes and powertrain configurations. At launch, two battery options are expected: a 55kWh pack for the base variant and a larger 65kWh unit (shared with Harrier EV) for higher trims. The latter is expected to deliver over 500km of real-world driving range on a single charge under practical conditions.

Performance The SUV will likely feature AWD configuration Tata is likely to offer the Sierra EV in rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations. If launched as planned, it will be the second Tata EV after Harrier EV to feature AWD. The company may also use its integrated drive unit (IDU) concept in the model, which integrates motor and related components into a compact module for better packaging efficiency and possibly lower manufacturing costs.

