Telangana to convert over 18,700 autos into EVs
What's the story
The Telangana government has announced a ₹200 crore scheme to convert 18,766 petrol and diesel auto-rickshaws into electric vehicles (EVs). The move is part of the state's eco-friendly transport policy. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the recently-approved Telangana Auto Rickshaw Electric Conversion Scheme 2026 aims at providing financial assistance of up to ₹1.5 lakh for retrofitting existing autorickshaws or buying new electric ones.
Coverage details
Scheme to cover all eligible ICE autos in CURE region
The scheme will cover all eligible internal combustion engine autos in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) region, which has 11,254 diesel and 7,512 petrol autorickshaws.
Beneficiaries can choose between retrofitting their vehicles using an AIS-123-approved electric kit installed by empanelled vendors or buying new electric autos.
The government will provide a subsidy of up to ₹1.5 lakh for this purpose.
Subsidy specifics
Subsidy will cover kit, installation costs
The subsidy provided by the government will be toward the kit, installation, and standard fitment accessories. Beneficiaries can choose between fixed or swappable battery systems.
Vehicle owners opting to replace their existing autorickshaws will have to surrender their ICE autorickshaws and buy a factory-built, type-approved electric passenger three-wheeler.
A fixed subsidy of ₹1.5 lakh will be provided in this case as well.
Scheme funding
Scheme will benefit eligible vehicle owners
The government plans to fund the scheme by drawing ₹50 crore each from SC, ST, BC, and Minority Welfare Departments.
The assistance will be available to eligible vehicle owners irrespective of their social category.
A three-level mechanism has also been proposed for implementation and monitoring: a State-Level Steering Committee, Scheme Implementation Committee, and District Sanction Committee.
Environmental impact
Scheme aims at making urban transport system net-zero carbon emissions
The Transport Minister said the scheme is aimed at making Hyderabad's urban transport system net-zero carbon emissions.
It also seeks to ease the financial burden of rising fuel costs on auto-rickshaw drivers.
The minister stressed that environmental protection, sustainable urban development, and economic interests of auto-rickshaw drivers are being balanced through this initiative.