Telangana to convert over 18,700 autos into EVs

The scheme will cover all eligible internal combustion engine autos in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) region, which has 11,254 diesel and 7,512 petrol autorickshaws.

Beneficiaries can choose between retrofitting their vehicles using an AIS-123-approved electric kit installed by empanelled vendors or buying new electric autos.

The government will provide a subsidy of up to ₹1.5 lakh for this purpose.