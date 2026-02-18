Tesla avoids 30-day ban on selling cars in California

California 's DMV said Tesla broke state rules by making it sound like their cars could drive themselves, when drivers actually need to stay alert. An administrative judge agreed and called for a 30-day license suspension last December, but the DMV gave Tesla two months to fix things first.

Tesla dropped 'Autopilot' from marketing

Tesla quickly dropped "Autopilot" from marketing in California and discontinued the feature nationwide in January.

They also renamed "Full Self-Driving" to "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)" to make it clear you still need to pay attention behind the wheel.

That subscription now costs $99 a month, with Elon Musk hinting prices could go up as tech improves.