Tesla cars could soon let you play video games
Tesla is rolling out a new feature that lets you play video games when your car is in Full Self-Driving mode.
Elon Musk says this could arrive in as little as three to six months, depending on regulatory approval.
For safety, gaming only works when the self-driving system is fully active and meets all requirements.
Tesla is already working on in-car entertainment
This move fits into Tesla's plan to turn its cars into entertainment hubs, with things like premium sound and streaming already on board.
The timing depends on getting the green light from different local regulators.
The announcement comes just as Tesla faces extra scrutiny over its self-driving tech, following a court order to pay $243 million after a fatal 2019 crash.