Honda overtakes Hero to become India's top 2-wheeler seller (July)
Honda just pulled ahead of Hero MotoCorp to become India's top two-wheeler seller in July 2025, clocking 4,66,331 units—up nearly 20% from June.
New launches like the CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX gave Honda the boost.
Meanwhile, Hero slipped to second place with 4,12,397 units (down over 21% from June but up nearly 19% year-on-year), and TVS took third with a solid jump to 3,08,720 units.
Bajaj, Suzuki, and Royal Enfield in focus
Bajaj saw sales drop by almost 7% since June and is down over 17% compared to last year.
Suzuki held steady at around 96k units but dipped slightly year-on-year as it preps for its e-Access scooter launch.
Royal Enfield stayed consistent at about 76k bikes sold—up nearly a quarter from last year—thanks in part to updates on the Hunter 350 and buzz around upcoming models.