Honda overtakes Hero to become India's top 2-wheeler seller (July)

Bajaj, Suzuki, and Royal Enfield in focus

Bajaj saw sales drop by almost 7% since June and is down over 17% compared to last year.

Suzuki held steady at around 96k units but dipped slightly year-on-year as it preps for its e-Access scooter launch.

Royal Enfield stayed consistent at about 76k bikes sold—up nearly a quarter from last year—thanks in part to updates on the Hunter 350 and buzz around upcoming models.