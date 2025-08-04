Next Article
BMW's iX3 beats Tesla Model Y with 800km range
BMW is rolling out the iX3, an electric SUV boasting a massive 800km range and super-fast 400kW charging—both topping what Tesla's Model Y offers.
The iX3 kicks off BMW's Neue Klasse lineup, promising 40 fresh models with smarter tech and sleeker design.
BMW's electric push
BMW is betting big on EVs, aiming to bring advanced electric tech to its entire lineup by 2027.
The iX3 will be built in Hungary, with its innovations shaping upcoming models—a move that helps BMW stay competitive, especially in China where local brands are on the rise.
CEO Oliver Zipse has been steering this electric push since 2019, determined to keep BMW ahead of Tesla and fast-growing Chinese rivals.