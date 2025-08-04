Tata Harrier EV begins reaching dealerships: Check variant-wise prices Auto Aug 04, 2025

Tata Motors has started handing over the keys to its new Harrier EV, and it's making some noise in the electric SUV scene.

Launched in June 2025, the Harrier EV comes in three variants—Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered—with prices ranging from ₹21.49 lakh to ₹29.74 lakh.

There's also a cool Stealth Edition for those who love an all-black look.