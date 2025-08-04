Tata Harrier EV begins reaching dealerships: Check variant-wise prices
Tata Motors has started handing over the keys to its new Harrier EV, and it's making some noise in the electric SUV scene.
Launched in June 2025, the Harrier EV comes in three variants—Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered—with prices ranging from ₹21.49 lakh to ₹29.74 lakh.
There's also a cool Stealth Edition for those who love an all-black look.
What else to expect from the Harrier EV
The Harrier EV is built on Tata's acti.ev+ platform and offers both Rear-Wheel Drive (235hp) and Quad-Wheel Drive (391hp) options.
You get two battery choices—65 kWh or 75 kWh—delivering up to 627km range per charge.
Inside, there's a Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen with Harman audio and Dolby Atmos for that immersive playlist moment, plus handy features like a 540-degree camera with transparent bonnet view for easier parking.