Tesla's 1st supercharger in Mumbai opens tomorrow
Tesla is set to launch its first ever supercharger station in Mumbai at One BKC tomorrow.
This comes hot on the heels of their new showroom in the city last month, and it's a clear sign Tesla is getting serious about India's EV scene.
The station packs 4 V4 superchargers
The station packs four V4 Superchargers (250 kW each at ₹24/kWh) and four slower Destination Chargers (11 kW at ₹11/kWh).
If you're driving a Model Y, you can add up to 267km of range in just 15 minutes.
Plus, everything from checking charger availability to paying is handled smoothly through the Tesla app—making charging pretty much hassle-free.
With another showroom planned for Delhi, Tesla's definitely picking up speed in India.