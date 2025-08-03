Tesla's 1st supercharger in Mumbai opens tomorrow

The station packs 4 V4 superchargers

The station packs four V4 Superchargers (250 kW each at ₹24/kWh) and four slower Destination Chargers (11 kW at ₹11/kWh).

If you're driving a Model Y, you can add up to 267km of range in just 15 minutes.

Plus, everything from checking charger availability to paying is handled smoothly through the Tesla app—making charging pretty much hassle-free.

With another showroom planned for Delhi, Tesla's definitely picking up speed in India.