Tesla co-founder calls Cybertruck's design 'a dumpster'
Tesla's original co-founder Martin Eberhard isn't holding back—he recently called the Cybertruck's design "a dumpster" in a chat with YouTuber Kim Java.
He also shared his disappointment that Tesla canceled its low-end car program, saying the world really needs electric cars regular people can buy.
Eberhard's comments echo wider sentiment
Eberhard and Musk have had a rocky past, especially after Eberhard was pushed out as CEO in 2007.
He's been open about disagreeing with Musk's management style and wants more respect for employees.
His latest comments reflect what many Tesla fans are feeling: frustration over the company focusing on pricey models like the Cybertruck instead of affordable options.