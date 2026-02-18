Tesla drops 'autopilot' label in California to avoid license suspension
Auto
Tesla stopped calling its driver-assist feature "autopilot" in California ads.
This change comes after state officials said the term could mislead people into thinking Teslas drive themselves, which isn't the case.
Dropping the label also helps Tesla steer clear of a possible 30-day license suspension from California's DMV.
EV market is cooling off as tax breaks disappear
The EV market is cooling off as tax breaks disappear, and Tesla is shifting focus to robotaxis and humanoid robots with self-driving tech.
After past criticism over terms like "autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving," Tesla now makes it clear that drivers still need to pay attention behind the wheel—even with these features turned on.