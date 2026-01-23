Tesla drops Autopilot, wants you to pay monthly for Full Self-Driving

Owners and EV fans aren't happy, especially since even budget cars like Toyotas include lane-centering as standard. While an industry shift toward subscription models has emerged to add new features, Tesla is taking away stuff that used to be free and making it paid-only—which feels like a step backward.

The new plan: subscriptions and big goals

Starting February 14, 2026, Tesla is ditching the $8,000 upfront fee for Full Self-Driving (FSD) in favor of a $99/month subscription.

Elon Musk says prices will go up as FSD gets better (think "unsupervised" driving).

Only about 12% of owners had FSD by late 2025, but hitting 10 million subscribers by 2035 is key if Musk wants his massive $1 trillion payday.