Tesla sued after Cybertruck traps teen in fiery crash

Tesla is facing a lawsuit from the family of Krysta Tsukahara, a 19-year-old college student who died in a Cybertruck crash last year. The incident took place on November 27, 2024, when the high-speed Cybertruck collided with a tree and caught fire in Piedmont, California. Tsukahara was one of four passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Legal claims Tsukahara died of smoke inhalation and burns The lawsuit, filed in Alameda County Superior Court, blames the design of Cybertruck's door handles for Tsukahara's death. When the fire cut off power to the truck's electric doors, all four passengers were trapped inside with no escape route. The suit contends that there was no working manual override or emergency release for her to escape from within the vehicle.

Design controversy Tesla warned about entrapment risk Tesla's electric door handles, a signature feature of its vehicles, have come under fire from car-safety experts. The lawsuit highlights that Tesla had been warned about the risk of entrapment posed by its electronic door systems. It cites cases where Tesla occupants survived crashes but were unable to escape when electrical power was lost and fire broke out.

Additional lawsuit Driver was under influence during crash Along with Tesla, Tsukahara's family is also suing the estate of Soren Dixon, the driver at the time of the incident. A coroner's report from Alameda County revealed that Dixon was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine, and amphetamines during the crash. He also died in this tragic accident.