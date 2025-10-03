How a deadly Cybertruck crash led to lawsuits against Tesla
A late-night Tesla Cybertruck crash in Piedmont, California, on November 27, 2024, claimed the lives of three recent high school grads—Soren Dixon (19), Krysta Tsukahara (19), and Jack Nelson (20).
The truck lost control just after 3am hit a wall and tree, then caught fire.
A fourth passenger, Jordan Miller (20), was pulled from the burning vehicle by a bystander; he was hospitalized with serious injuries but has since returned to university.
Tsukahara family has since sued Tesla
Toxicology reports found alcohol and cocaine in all three victims; Dixon—the suspected driver—also had methamphetamine in his system.
CHP says speed and intoxication led to the crash after a party.
On April 23, 2025, Tsukahara's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dixon's estate and the truck's owner for negligence.
Police have released video of the rescue efforts; the Tsukahara family has also since sued Tesla, and investigations are ongoing.