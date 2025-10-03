How a deadly Cybertruck crash led to lawsuits against Tesla

Tsukahara family has since sued Tesla

Toxicology reports found alcohol and cocaine in all three victims; Dixon—the suspected driver—also had methamphetamine in his system.

CHP says speed and intoxication led to the crash after a party.

On April 23, 2025, Tsukahara's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dixon's estate and the truck's owner for negligence.

